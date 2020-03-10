Stay Cautious on Bank Stocks, Citigroup Analyst Warns

Odds of a recession are higher and the impact of lower interest rates are reasons investors should remain cautious on bank stocks, a Citigroup analyst says.

Odds of a recession are higher and the impact of lower interest rates remain worrying, the analyst, Keith Horowitz, says in a note.

Banks may be ticking up Tuesday alongside the broader market in hopes of fiscal stimulus, but analysts are sour on the sector as recession worries loom.

Bank stocks have been roiled over the last few weeks amid the spread of the coronavirus, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (ticker: BKX) plunging 32.5% this year. The Federal Reserve’s sudden move to slash interest rates by 50 basis points last week was interpreted as a confirmation of worries rather than as a source of stimulus. Making matters worse, Saudi Arabia started an oil price war earlier this week, which propelled the stock market to have its worst day since the financial crisis, causing investors to seek the safety of government bonds, pushing yields to all-time lows.

So what’s a bank investor to do now that net interest income will be squeezed by low rates, fee income may drop in lockstep with the broader market, and low oil prices have investors looking under the hood to see which banks are the most energy exposed?

Analysts at Citigroup are pushing caution and have lowered estimates and price targets on some of the banking sector’s biggest names, even though direct exposure to the energy patch stands at a “relatively modest” 2% of loan portfolios across the sector.

“We believe that the bigger issues are twofold: 1) Odds of a recession are higher, and we believe that the impact on Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) reserves may be far greater than the specific reserves from oil and gas, which may impact near-term buyback activity. 2) Impact of lower rates remains our primary concern, and this just increases the case for zero rates,” Keith Horowitz, analyst at Citigroup, said in a note on Tuesday.

Horowitz now projects that JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) will see net interest income drop by roughly $2 billion, to $55 billion, this year and full year earnings will dip by 40 cents, to $10.20. His new price target for JPMorgan is $125 a share, $15 lower than previous forecasts. Shares were up 3.4% Tuesday.

Bank of America (BAC) is also expected to be hit by lower rates, and will likely see fee revenue in its global wealth and investment management business get dinged as the market falls, Horowitz said. Full-year earnings for the bank will also fall by 40 cents, to $2.65, causing Horowitz to lower Bank of America’s price target by $7, to $30 a share. Shares climbed 2.4% on Tuesday.

Still, Horowitz sees pockets of opportunities in the banks, given that sector mostly sold off in line, which may create a buying opportunity for less energy-exposed banks like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), which were up 5.6% and 2.6% on Tuesday, as well as State Street (STT), up 2.6%, and Bank of New York Mellon (BK), up 2.9% The S&P 500 was up 2.3%.

