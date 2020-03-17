US Markets

Stay-at-home stocks soar as Wall Street rebounds

Noel Randewich Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Speculative stocks that stand to benefit from social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic soared on Tuesday, lifted by a broad rebound market following Wall Street's worst day in three decades.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 (Reuters) - Speculative stocks that stand to benefit from social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic soared on Tuesday, lifted by a broad rebound market following Wall Street's worst day in three decades.

Slack Technologies WORK.N, Peloton Interactive PTON.O, Roku ROKU.O and SmileDirectClub SDC.O - all of which are unprofitable - were among the stock market's strongest gainers.

With people across the United States told to work from home and avoid large social gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, office messaging app seller Slack jumped 18%, while stationary exercise bike company Peloton jumped 19%.

Video streaming service Roku rallied nearly 10%, while SmileDirectClub, which sells orthodontic braces online, surged 24%.

Slack, Peloton and SmileDirectClub were among a wave of unprofitable companies that held highly anticipated stock listings in 2019, and their shares have been volatile since then.

Broadly, the S&P 500 .SPX soared 5.1%, rebounding from Monday's 12% loss, which was the worst one-day decline since 1987.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

