Stay Ahead of the Game With Zimmer (ZBH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.74 billion, increasing 4.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zimmer metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Knees' to reach $705.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Other' stands at $140.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- S.E.T' reaching $417.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Hips' will likely reach $480.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Knees- International' will reach $289.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Hips- International' should come in at $238.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Knees- United States' of $411.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Hips- United States' will reach $241.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Zimmer have demonstrated returns of -4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZBH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

