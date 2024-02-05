Stay Ahead of the Game With Wynn (WYNN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts (WYNN) will report quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 191.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.71 billion, exhibiting an increase of 69.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wynn metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Macau Operations' should arrive at $777.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +308.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations' to reach $606.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor' will reach $222.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Wynn Macau' stands at $310.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +302.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Wynn Palace' of $544.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +381.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas' to come in at $473.87. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $443.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Property EBITDA- Encore Boston Harbor' at $68.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.25 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Property EBITDA- Las Vegas Operations [$M]' will reach $215.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $219.25 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wynn here>>>



Shares of Wynn have demonstrated returns of +1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WYNN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

