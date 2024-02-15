Stay Ahead of the Game With Wingstop (WING) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wingstop (WING) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $119.52 million, increasing 14% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wingstop metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other' at $53.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales' should come in at $24.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Advertising fees' should arrive at $40.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth' to come in at 14.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total System-wide Restaurants' reaching 2,204. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,959.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Franchise Restaurants' of 2,155. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,916.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity' will reach 48. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity' to reach 24. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New Restaurant Openings' will likely reach 104. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Domestic Restaurants' will reach 1,918. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,721 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity' will reach 285. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 238.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity' stands at 1,870. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,678 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Wingstop have returned +12.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change.

