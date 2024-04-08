Stay Ahead of the Game With WaFd (WAFD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect WaFd (WAFD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 67.4%. Revenues are expected to be $168.2 million, down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some WaFd metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Total Nonperforming Assets' to come in at $71.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.79 million.

Analysts forecast 'Average balance-Total interest-earning assets' to reach $23.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.25 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio [%]' will reach 61.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin [%]' will reach 2.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-performing loans' will reach $63.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.61 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total noninterest income' reaching $14.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.07 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $153.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $175.04 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for WaFd here>>>



Shares of WaFd have experienced a change of -1.4% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WAFD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WaFd, Inc. (WAFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.