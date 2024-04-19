Stay Ahead of the Game With Wabtec (WAB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.35 billion, up 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wabtec metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales to external customers- Transit Segment' stands at $652.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales to external customers- Freight Segment' to reach $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment' will reach $72.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment' to come in at $241.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $227 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wabtec here>>>



Shares of Wabtec have experienced a change of -0.4% in the past month compared to the -2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WAB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

