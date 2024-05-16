Stay Ahead of the Game With Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Urban Outfitters (URBN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, indicating a decline of 12.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.17 billion, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Urban Outfitters metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters Stores' of $266.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales by brand- Anthropologie Stores' to reach $505.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand- Free People Stores' reaching $290.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales by brand- Nuuly' stands at $73.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +42.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Retail operations' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People Stores' should come in at 207. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 193.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total URBN' will reach 711. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 709 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters' at 260. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 260 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores' to come in at 239. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 237.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change' should arrive at 2.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores - YoY change' will likely reach 7.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13%.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Free People Stores - YoY change' will reach 13.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17%.



Shares of Urban Outfitters have demonstrated returns of +12.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), URBN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

