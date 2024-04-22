Stay Ahead of the Game With Union Pacific (UNP) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Union Pacific (UNP) will report quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.06 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Union Pacific metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Freight Revenues- Premium' will likely reach $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Freight Revenues- Industrial Products' to reach $2.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Other revenues' should arrive at $363.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Freight revenues' reaching $5.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Ratio' at 62.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average revenue per car - Bulk' will reach $3,770.93. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,743.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Carloads - Bulk' will reach 494.05 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 507 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average revenue per car - Industrial Products' will reach $3,760.10. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,760.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average revenue per car - Premium' should come in at $1,836.33. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,866.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Carloads - Premium' to come in at 934.42 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 934 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per car' of $2,853.07. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,861.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Carloads - Total' stands at 1,976.61 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,977 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Union Pacific have returned -5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, UNP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

