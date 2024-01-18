Stay Ahead of the Game With Triumph Financial (TFIN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Triumph Financial (TFIN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, reflecting a decline of 38.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $107.49 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 6.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Triumph Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency ratio' to come in at 85.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 76.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Interest Earning Assets' at $4.93 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.86 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 7.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $91.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $100.72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $15.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.12 million.



Triumph Financial shares have witnessed a change of -4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TFIN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.