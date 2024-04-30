Stay Ahead of the Game With Trimble (TRMB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Trimble Navigation (TRMB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $921.15 million, increasing 0.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Trimble metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Buildings and Infrastructure' will reach $420.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Geospatial' will likely reach $152.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Resources and Utilities' at $160.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -23% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Transportation' should arrive at $187.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product' to come in at $401.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income- Buildings and Infrastructure' should come in at $122.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.30 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Geospatial' stands at $44.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.30 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Resources and Utilities' will reach $49.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Transportation' reaching $32.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.40 million.



Shares of Trimble have experienced a change of -4% in the past month compared to the -2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TRMB is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

