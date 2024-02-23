Stay Ahead of the Game With TopBuild (BLD) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TopBuild (BLD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.60 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.28 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TopBuild metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Specialty Distribution' will reach $547.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Installation' should arrive at $791.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit, as reported- Installation' to reach $150.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $141.96 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution' should come in at $78.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, TopBuild shares have recorded returns of +9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BLD will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

