Stay Ahead of the Game With Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Toll Brothers (TOL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.87 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Toll Brothers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Home Sales' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Land sales' will reach $31.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Closed/Delivered - Units' will reach 1,834. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,826.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog - Units' will likely reach 6,658. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,733.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)' of $992.76. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $958.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net contracts - Units' should arrive at 1,964. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,461 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Backlog Price' to reach $1,030.00. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,110.20.

Analysts expect 'Number of Selling Communities' to come in at 378. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 328.

The consensus estimate for 'Backlog - Value' stands at $6.82 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Margin- Home sales' reaching $482.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $448.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Toll Brothers here>>>



Shares of Toll Brothers have remained unchanged over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TOL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.