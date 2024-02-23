Stay Ahead of the Game With TJX (TJX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TJX (TJX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, indicating an increase of 24.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $16.19 billion, representing an increase of 11.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TJX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' to come in at $9.91 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- TJX International' reaching $2.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' should arrive at $1.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' at $2.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' stands at 3.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx' will reach 4.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should come in at 4,970. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,835.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- TJX International' will reach $103.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $131 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Profit- TJX Canada' to reach $188.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $162 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- HomeGoods' of $276.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $178 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Marmaxx' will reach $1.36 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.04 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



