Stay Ahead of the Game With The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.38 billion, increasing 0.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain The Bank of New York Mellon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Market and Wealth Services- Total Revenue' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Securities Services- Total Fee and Other Revenue' will reach $1.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Securities Services- Net Interest Revenue' at $614.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Securities Services- Total Revenue' will likely reach $2.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Investment and Wealth Management- Total Revenue' reaching $819.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Market and Wealth Services- Total Fee and Other Revenue' of $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' will reach $342.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $348.38 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should come in at 6.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.8% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' stands at 14.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' to reach 14.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.4%.

Analysts expect 'Nonperforming Assets' to come in at $233.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming Loans' should arrive at $232.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $103 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of The Bank of New York Mellon have returned +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, BK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

