Stay Ahead of the Game With Stryker (SYK) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker (SYK) to post quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. Revenues are expected to be $4.88 billion, up 9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Stryker metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- MedSurg and Neurotechnology' to reach $2.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine' will likely reach $2.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees' stands at $531.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Medical' will reach $838.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States' will reach $397.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International' should come in at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- United States' at $533.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- United States' will reach $236.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- United States' reaching $3.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- International' of $594.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- International' should arrive at $204.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- International' to come in at $141.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +16% from the year-ago quarter.



Stryker shares have witnessed a change of +1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% move.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

