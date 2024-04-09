Stay Ahead of the Game With State Street (STT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from State Street Corporation (STT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.06 billion, representing a decrease of 1.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific State Street metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $232.96 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $237.53 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' of 5.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.9%.

Analysts expect 'Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio' to come in at 12.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets under Management (AUM)' reaching $4,198.54 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,618 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Basel III Standardized Approach - Total capital ratio' at 13.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.1% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A)' should come in at $36,298.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37,635 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $666.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $766 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total fee revenue' will reach $2.45 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.34 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis' should arrive at $667.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $768 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Software and processing fees' will likely reach $203.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $165 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other fee revenue' will reach $37.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Management fees' stands at $498.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $457 million.



Shares of State Street have demonstrated returns of +4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

