Stay Ahead of the Game With S&T Bancorp (STBA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from S&T Bancorp (STBA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, indicating a decline of 16.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $100.1 million, representing a decrease of 4.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some S&T Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)' to reach 4.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE)' reaching 52.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest income' at $13.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.64 million.



