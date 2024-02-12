Stay Ahead of the Game With Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive (SAH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 31%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.58 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sonic Automotive metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net' will likely reach $162.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wholesale vehicles' should come in at $70.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +33.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Parts, service and collision repair' of $429.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- New vehicles' will reach $1.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total vehicles' will reach $2.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +22.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Used vehicles' stands at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +53.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Franchised Dealerships- Same Store Revenue- Used Vehicles' to reach $879.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- New vehicles - Fleet' will reach $21.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total used vehicle units' reaching 33,555. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26,631 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit Per Unit - Used Vehicle' at $1,558.12. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,442.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit Per Unit - Total New Vehicle' to come in at $4,337.56. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6,044 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total new vehicle units' should arrive at 28,448. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26,900 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Sonic Automotive have demonstrated returns of +13% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SAH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

