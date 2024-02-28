Stay Ahead of the Game With Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 98.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.59 billion, up 17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 66.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sea Limited Sponsored ADR metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Digital entertainment' reaching $573.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of -39.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Digital Financial Services' at $475.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment' will likely reach $227.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $258.23 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce' should arrive at -$325.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $196.15 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services' to reach $163.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $75.60 million.



Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR have demonstrated returns of +19.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

