Stay Ahead of the Game With Ryder (R) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ryder (R) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share, indicating a decline of 29.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.94 billion, representing a decrease of 4.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ryder metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' will likely reach $325.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' to come in at $900.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions' at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other' stands at $169.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental' of $301.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Choice Lease' should arrive at $793.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services and ChoiceLease liability insurance' reaching $224.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' should come in at $452.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings from before income taxes- Fleet Management Solutions' to reach $166.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $255 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings from before income taxes- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' will reach $28.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30 million.



