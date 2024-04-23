Stay Ahead of the Game With Roper Technologies (ROP) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Roper Technologies (ROP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.34 per share, indicating an increase of 11.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.65 billion, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Roper Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Network Software & Systems' will reach $364.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Application Software' of $881.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Application Software' will reach $232.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $193.20 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems' to come in at $158.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $147.50 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Roper Technologies here>>>



Over the past month, Roper Technologies shares have recorded returns of -2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROP will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.