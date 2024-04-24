Stay Ahead of the Game With Robert Half (RHI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Robert Half (RHI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, indicating a decline of 47.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.49 billion, representing a decrease of 13.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Robert Half metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service Revenue- Permanent placement talent solutions' at $115.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service Revenue- Protiviti' will reach $472.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service Revenue- Total contract talent solutions' reaching $899.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Service Revenue- Technology' of $168.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service Revenue- Finance & Accounting' will likely reach $661.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Service Revenue- Administrative and customer support' to come in at $179.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross margin- Temporary and consultant staffing (Contract talent solutions)' stands at $356.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $423.63 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross margin- Protiviti' will reach $101.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109.71 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Margin- Permanent placement talent solutions' should come in at $108.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $156.40 million.



Over the past month, Robert Half shares have recorded returns of -7.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RHI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

