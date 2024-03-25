Stay Ahead of the Game With RH (RH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that RH (RH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 40.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $776.9 million, increasing 0.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 6.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RH metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries' will reach 70. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 67 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of locations - Waterworks Showrooms' of 14. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total leased selling square footage - End of period' should arrive at 1,362.20 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,286 Ksq ft.

Analysts forecast 'Number of locations - RH - Design Galleries' to reach 29. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of locations - RH - Baby & Child and Teen Galleries' stands at 3. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Stores Count - End of period' will reach 85. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of locations - RH - Legacy Galleries' will reach 36. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of locations - Outlets' to come in at 42. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37.



Shares of RH have demonstrated returns of +15% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

