Stay Ahead of the Game With ResMed (RMD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect ResMed (RMD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.16 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ResMed metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global revenue- Devices' reaching $592.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Global revenue- Software as a Service' stands at $146.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global revenue- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care' will likely reach $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global revenue- Masks' will reach $424.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices' will reach $370.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks' will reach $305.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care' to come in at $336.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices' should arrive at $222.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks' should come in at $118.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.



ResMed shares have witnessed a change of -1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RMD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

