Stay Ahead of the Game With Red Robin (RRGB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin (RRGB) to post quarterly loss of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 68.2%. Revenues are expected to be $304.73 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Red Robin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchise and other revenues' at $7.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Restaurant revenue' to reach $296.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants - Total' reaching 509. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 511.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of restaurants - Franchised' will likely reach 92. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 97 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Red Robin have experienced a change of -12.6% in the past month compared to the +5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RRGB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

