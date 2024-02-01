Stay Ahead of the Game With Prudential (PRU) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prudential (PRU) will report quarterly earnings of $2.67 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.07 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prudential metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- PGIM' should come in at $939.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Individual Life' will reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Group Insurance' stands at $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Life Planner operations' to reach $2.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses' should arrive at $7.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- International Businesses' reaching $4.55 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total PGIM assets under management (at fair market value)' will reach 1,247.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1228.4 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'AUM - Retail customers' will reach 319.50 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 299.6 billion.

Analysts expect 'AUM - Institutional customers' to come in at 566.78 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 549.2 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AUM - General account' of 369.89 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 379.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total assets under management and administration' will likely reach 1,556.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1534.7 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management (at fair market value) - U.S. Businesses' at 121.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 126.7 billion.



Over the past month, shares of Prudential have returned +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, PRU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

