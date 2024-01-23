Stay Ahead of the Game With Provident Financial (PFS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Provident Financial (PFS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, reflecting a decline of 39.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $112.6 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter reflects no change over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Provident Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 2.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 57.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 46.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $18.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.27 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $93.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $114.06 million.



Over the past month, Provident Financial shares have recorded returns of -3.11% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), PFS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

