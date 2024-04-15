Stay Ahead of the Game With Provident Financial (PFS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial (PFS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 25.9%. Revenues are expected to be $113.3 million, down 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Provident Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 2.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 60.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $20.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $92.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $108.32 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Provident Financial here>>>



Over the past month, Provident Financial shares have recorded returns of -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PFS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

