Stay Ahead of the Game With Playtika (PLTK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Playtika Holding (PLTK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 25%. Revenues are expected to be $632.99 million, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Playtika metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Payer Conversion' will likely reach 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average MAUs' of 28.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.3 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Average DAUs' will reach 8.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Playtika have demonstrated returns of +0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PLTK is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

