Stay Ahead of the Game With Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $409.92 million, exhibiting an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pinnacle Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 52.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $43.01 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $44.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $38.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming assets' will likely reach $48.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.07 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $88.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $82.32 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $318.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $319.46 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Trust fees' should arrive at $6.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.77 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to reach $12.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.12 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Income from equity method investment' stands at $16.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Other noninterest income' to come in at $33.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.06 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment services' will reach $13.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.77 million.



Pinnacle Financial shares have witnessed a change of +6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNFP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

