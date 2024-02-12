Stay Ahead of the Game With Parsons (PSN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Parsons (PSN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 23.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.31 billion, exhibiting an increase of 19% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Parsons metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Critical Infrastructure' to reach $603.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Federal Solutions' to come in at $703.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Critical Infrastructure' will reach $53.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.63 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Federal Solutions' will likely reach $63.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.81 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Parsons here>>>



Shares of Parsons have demonstrated returns of +4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parsons Corporation (PSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.