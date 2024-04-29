Stay Ahead of the Game With Organon (OGN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Organon (OGN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.57 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Organon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT' to reach $214.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +30% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Biosimilars Total' should arrive at $153.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing' stands at $34.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -13% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ' at $57.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT' reaching $151.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +33.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will reach $387.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing' will reach $13.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Follistim AQ' of $23.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other' should come in at $59.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Diprospan' to come in at $14.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Fosamax' will reach $36.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Arcoxia' will likely reach $67.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Organon shares have recorded returns of -1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OGN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

