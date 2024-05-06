Stay Ahead of the Game With Olo (OLO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Olo Inc. (OLO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 66.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $64.29 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Olo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Platform' should come in at $63.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ARPU' reaching $786.10. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $632 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending Active Locations' will reach 81,100. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 76,000.



Over the past month, shares of Olo have returned -6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Currently, OLO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

