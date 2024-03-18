Stay Ahead of the Game With Nike (NKE) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nike (NKE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $12.29 billion, declining 0.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nike metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' at $12.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Converse' will likely reach $578.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Corporate' reaching $3.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -72.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Footwear' stands at $7.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to reach $4.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' will reach $1.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $3.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' will reach $2.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Footwear' to come in at $3.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Equipment' should come in at $57.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' of $417.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' should arrive at $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nike here>>>



Over the past month, Nike shares have recorded returns of -3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NKE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

