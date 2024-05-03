Stay Ahead of the Game With New York Times (NYT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, New York Times Co. (NYT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $590.64 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some New York Times metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total digital-only subscription revenues' should arrive at $291.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Advertising Revenues- Total Digital' reaching $64.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Advertising Revenues- Total Print' will reach $37.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription' stands at $428.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other' of $60.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Print subscription revenues- Domestic home delivery subscription' will reach $124.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Print subscription revenues- Single-copy, NYT International and other subscription' to reach $12.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Advertising' will likely reach $101.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Subtotal print subscription revenues' will reach $136.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Digital-only subscriptions' should come in at 9,893. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,380.

Analysts expect 'Total subscriptions Digital & Print' to come in at 10,717. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9,730 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Print subscriptions' at 648. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 710 in the same quarter last year.



