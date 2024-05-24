Stay Ahead of the Game With NetApp (NTAP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, NetApp (NTAP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.66 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some NetApp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $788.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Service revenue' of $872.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Public Cloud' will reach $149.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Professional and Other Services' to reach $86.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- United States, Canada and Latin America' at $841.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $248.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' stands at $572.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross margin - Product - Non GAAP' reaching 60.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Services gross margin - Non-GAAP' should arrive at 80.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 81.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Mix- Asia-Pacific' will reach 15.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Mix- EMEA' should come in at 34.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34%.

Analysts expect 'Billings' to come in at $1.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.67 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for NetApp here>>>



Shares of NetApp have demonstrated returns of +13% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTAP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.