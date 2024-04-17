Stay Ahead of the Game With NBT (NBTB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that NBT Bancorp (NBTB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 23.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $135.01 million, increasing 6.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific NBT metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will reach 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $12.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.91 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Noninterest Income' reaching $39.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.41 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Retirement plan administration fees' should arrive at $11.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.46 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth management' at $8.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.09 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to come in at $3.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.55 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Card services income' of $4.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.85 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of NBT have demonstrated returns of -0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NBTB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

