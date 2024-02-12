Stay Ahead of the Game With Lithia Motors (LAD) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lithia Motors (LAD) will announce quarterly earnings of $8.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.74 billion, increasing 10.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lithia Motors metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fleet and other' will reach $176.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +41.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Finance and insurance' to come in at $319.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Used vehicle wholesale' will likely reach $318.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Used vehicle retail' of $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service, body and parts' should come in at $817.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'New vehicle' stands at $3.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit Sales - New vehicle - Retail' reaching 80,144. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 68,159 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail' to reach $28,387.84. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29,399 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit Sales - Used vehicle - Retail' should arrive at 82,492. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 75,834 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail' at $47,217.07. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48,051 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- New vehicle' will reach $338.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $364.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Service, body and parts' will reach $438.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $386.40 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Lithia Motors here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Lithia Motors have returned +6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Currently, LAD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

