Stay Ahead of the Game With Lions Gate (LGF.A) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 75%. Revenues are expected to be $986.37 million, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lions Gate metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Media Networks' to come in at $406.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production' will likely reach $392.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture' at $350.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +56.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Type- Motion Picture- Theatrical' should come in at $51.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +766.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Global Subscribers' will reach 29.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37.8 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Starz Domestic - Linear Subscribers' reaching 7.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.7 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Starz - Linear Subscribers' of 9.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.5 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Starz Domestic - OTT Subscribers' will reach 11.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.3 million.

Analysts forecast 'LIONSGATE+ - OTT Subscribers' to reach 5.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Starz - OTT Subscribers' will reach 17.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25.3 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Starz Domestic - Total' stands at 19.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'LIONSGATE+ - Total' should arrive at 7.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.8 million.



Over the past month, Lions Gate shares have recorded returns of +13.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LGF.A will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

