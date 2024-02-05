Stay Ahead of the Game With Lincoln National (LNC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National (LNC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 36.1%. Revenues are expected to be $4.44 billion, down 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lincoln National metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Insurance premiums' should come in at $1.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net investment income' at $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fee income' reaching $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other Operations' to come in at $39.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $212.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Annuities' will likely reach $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Retirement Plan Services' should arrive at $330.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Life Insurance' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Group Protection' will reach $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Income (Loss) from Operations, After-Tax- Group Protection' stands at $49.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income (Loss) from Operations, After-Tax- Life Insurance' of -$8.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46 million.

Analysts forecast 'Income (Loss) from Operations, After-Tax- Retirement Plan Services' to reach $45.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $49 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Lincoln National here>>>



Lincoln National shares have witnessed a change of -5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.