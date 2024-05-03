Stay Ahead of the Game With Light & Wonder (LNW) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Light & Wonder (LNW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 204.4%. Revenues are expected to be $732.93 million, up 9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Light & Wonder metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- SciPlay' to reach $213.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gaming' should come in at $453.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- iGaming' to come in at $73.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'AEBITDA- Gaming' at $226.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $206 million.

Analysts predict that the 'AEBITDA- iGaming' will reach $25.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'AEBITDA- SciPlay' will likely reach $63.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Light & Wonder here>>>



Light & Wonder shares have witnessed a change of -8.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), LNW is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.