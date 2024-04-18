Stay Ahead of the Game With Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kimberly-Clark (KMB) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.08 billion, declining 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kimberly-Clark metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Personal Care' will likely reach $2.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- K-C Professional' should arrive at $801.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Corporate & Other' will reach $10.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Consumer Tissue' should come in at $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Outside North America' stands at $2.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to come in at $2.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'K-C Professional - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' will reach -0.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer Tissue - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' of 0.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Personal Care - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' will reach 4.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' at 2.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Personal Care - Net price impact - YoY change' to reach 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer Tissue - Net price impact - YoY change' reaching 2.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11%.



Over the past month, shares of Kimberly-Clark have returned +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Currently, KMB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

