Stay Ahead of the Game With KeyCorp (KEY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, KeyCorp (KEY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, reflecting a decline of 47.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.51 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.5%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific KeyCorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Average balance - Total earning assets' to come in at $170.01 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $174.69 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)' of 71.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Nonperforming assets - Total' at $556.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $447 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio' will reach 11.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.6% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' should arrive at 13.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Leverage Ratio' reaching 9.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Nonperforming loans at period-end' will reach $519.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $416 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest Income' to reach $628.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $608 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment banking and debt placement fees' will reach $149.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $145 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (FTE basis)' stands at $893.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.11 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cards and payments income' will likely reach $83.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trust and investment services income' should come in at $132.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $128 million.



Shares of KeyCorp have demonstrated returns of +0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KEY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

