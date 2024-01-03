Stay Ahead of the Game With Jefferies (JEF) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Jefferies (JEF) to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 54.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.18 billion, down 18.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jefferies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues' of $51.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -87%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Asset management fees and revenues' at $17.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return' will likely reach $29.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -81.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets' stands at $512.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities' will reach $278.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory' to reach $360.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Other investment banking' to come in at $42.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +165.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking' will reach $697.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting' should come in at $138.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +124.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting' should arrive at $155.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting' reaching $294.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +72.1% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Jefferies here>>>



Over the past month, Jefferies shares have recorded returns of +10.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JEF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.