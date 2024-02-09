Stay Ahead of the Game With IQVIA (IQV) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings (IQV) will report quarterly earnings of $2.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.79 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some IQVIA metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions' to reach $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Research & Development Solution' should arrive at $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions' stands at $172.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- Technology & Analytics Solution' to come in at $399.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $421 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions' reaching $17.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- Research & Development Solutions' of $492.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $451 million.



Over the past month, shares of IQVIA have returned +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, IQV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

