Stay Ahead of the Game With ICE (ICE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, indicating an increase of 5.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.3 billion, representing an increase of 21.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ICE metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment' will reach $580.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment' to reach $509.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +115.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services' will reach $239.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Data and analytics' will likely reach $69.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +231.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions' should arrive at $48.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options' to come in at $101.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other' at $96.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings' reaching $122.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Financial futures and options' should come in at 3,115.58 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,022 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Agricultural and metals futures and options' of 511.68 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 490 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Energy futures and options' stands at 4,050.16 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,440 thousand.



Shares of ICE have demonstrated returns of -4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ICE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

