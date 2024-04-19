Stay Ahead of the Game With IBM (IBM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that IBM (IBM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $14.52 billion, increasing 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some IBM metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Global financing' will reach $190.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Consulting' at $5.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Infrastructure' will reach $2.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $60.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Infrastructure Support' reaching $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Hybrid Infrastructure' to reach $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Application Operations' to come in at $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Technology Consulting' should come in at $969.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Business Transformation' should arrive at $2.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hybrid Platform & Solutions' will reach $4.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Transaction Processing' stands at $1.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Software' of $4.82 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.71 billion.



Shares of IBM have demonstrated returns of -5.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IBM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

