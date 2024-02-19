Stay Ahead of the Game With HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from HudBay Minerals (HBM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, indicating an increase of 1100% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $528.2 million, representing an increase of 64.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HudBay Minerals metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue from contracts- Copper' to reach $356.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +75.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue from contracts- Zinc' of $19.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue from contracts- Gold' will reach $148.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +120% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver' should arrive at 1,007,391.00 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 795,015 Oz.

Analysts predict that the 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold' will reach 93,856.82 Oz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 53,920 Oz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc' to come in at 8,782.06 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,326 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Copper' will likely reach 44,014.47 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25,415 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Molybdenum' at 493.78 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 344 Ton in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper' will reach 46,062.23 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29,305 Ton in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Silver' stands at 918,153.40 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 559,306 Oz in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Molybdenum' reaching 535.38 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 421 Ton in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Gold' should come in at 90,828.05 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47,256 Oz.



View all Key Company Metrics for HudBay Minerals here>>>



Over the past month, shares of HudBay Minerals have returned +4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, HBM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.