Stay Ahead of the Game With Hologic (HOLX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hologic (HOLX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1 billion, declining 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hologic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- GYN Surgical' to reach $155.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics' at $312.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening' reaching $6.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -34% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging' should come in at $302.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Diagnostics' to come in at $435.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Skeletal Health' will reach $28.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal' will reach $117.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total Breast Health' will reach $380.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions' will likely reach $77.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Service and other revenue' stands at $189.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product Sales' should arrive at $811.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hologic here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Hologic have returned -2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, HOLX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.